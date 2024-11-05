Diagnostic test Lungworm stage detected Uses

Baermann technique Detects L1 larvae in faeces Useful in patent infections, but may be negative in pre-patent or post-patent infections, and in re-infection syndrome

Broncho-alveolar lavage Detects eggs, larvae and inflammatory cells in fluid flushed from lower airways Can detect infections earlier than the Baermann technique, but may also be negative in pre-patent or post-patent infections and in re-infection syndrome

ELISA Detects lungworm antibody to assess previous exposure on milk or serum Can be useful for routine monitoring to look for changes in antibody levels. Antibodies persist for around six months after infection and so may indicate previous exposure rather than current infection. Seroconversion takes four to six weeks, so pre-patent animals will be seronegative and re-infected animals may also be seronegative