Setting targets

Fundamental to any weight-loss programme is for the owner and, ideally, all those involved with the care of the horse, to recognise it is overweight, and appreciate what the horse should look like. Owners often have a distorted perception of how their horse should look and are poor at accurately assessing its body condition score. Owners must be fully cognisant of what needs to be achieved and the psychological difficulties they will face for any weight-loss programme to be successful (discussed in part two). In the management of obesity in humans, success rates are higher if the patient understands, and has ownership of, his or her weight-loss programme5.