Method Advantages Disadvantages

Rolling (conservative) Non-invasive and economical.

Easily performed. Lower success rate compared to other techniques and high risk of recurrence as the abomasum is not fixed in position. Health and safety risks of rolling (to people as well as the cow) need to be considered. Risk of regurgitation when in dorsal recumbency.

Grymer/Sterner toggle technique (“toggling”) Minimally invasive and anchors the abomasum in place. Blind nature of the technique means the toggle does not always fix the abomasum. Health and safety risks of rolling (to people as well as the cow) need to be considered. Risk of regurgitation when in dorsal recumbency.

Left-sided laparotomy with ventral abomasopexy/omentopexy (Utrecht method) Relatively straightforward technique requiring only one surgeon. Abomasum can be partially visualised. Cow remains standing. Increased risk of contamination and peritonitis compared to “closed” techniques. Sometimes there may be difficulty in reaching the ventral abdominal wall to perform the pexy. More expensive than conservative approaches.

Right flank laparotomy with pyloropexy/omentopexy Only one surgeon required. Allows partial visualisation of abomasum and examination of other abdominal viscera, including the liver. Cow remains standing. Replacing the abomasum into position can be difficult – particularly in large animals, if the abomasum is heavy or if it has adhesions. Increased risk of contamination and peritonitis compared to “closed” techniques. More expensive than conservative techniques.

Bilateral approach Straightforward technique with minimal risk of contamination. Allows examination of most abdominal viscera. Replacement of abomasum is easier than some of the other techniques. Cow remains standing. Requires two surgeons. More expensive than conservative techniques.

Paramedian laparotomy with abomasopexy/omentopexy Straightforward technique requiring only one surgeon. Partial visualisation of abomasum possible. Allows identification of adhesions. High risk of contamination. Does not allow examination of other abdominal viscera. Health and safety risks of rolling (to people as well as the cow) need to be considered. Risk of regurgitation when in dorsal recumbency.