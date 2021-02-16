If, at this stage, the current situation on farm is complex, additional analysis of cell count or clinical mastitis data may be required to supplement the pattern tool output; for example, assessment of seasonality using new case rates or new cell count infection rates using analysis software, such as TotalVet or Interherd+. Concise resources are then available for the different mastitis patterns to support discussions with clients regarding farm-specific control strategies, and these are available as PDF downloads (for example, https://bit.ly/2viLBJ6).