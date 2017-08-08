One robot farm with a five per cent idle time dried off 3 out of 50 cows in the group. The following day, the volume of milk from the remaining 47 cows remained the same – that is, milk per cow increased due to increased visits, so robots were inefficient when overstocked. This shows the importance of idle time. Low idle times increase the risk of clinical mastitis. The quiet milking times are around 2am to 4am, when cows are “chilling out”. You should see robots empty at various times.