A vaccine for immunisation of ewes to reduce the incidence of subclinical cases of S aureus mastitis was licensed for use in sheep in the UK in 2018; it is licensed for use in animals older than eight months, and the data sheet reports onset of immunity as six weeks. Two doses are required at five and three weeks before the expected parturition date every year (NOAH, 2025). The price per dose will vary depending on location, but the author was able to find it via an online pharmacy retailing between £4.64-4.98 per dose (excluding VAT; would require a prescription fee), which for some farmers may be a barrier to uptake.