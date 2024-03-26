On-farm culture

Using OFC aims to minimise the use of antibiotic based on the likely causal pathogen, which guides the strategic treatment of mild-moderate cases of CM. Lago et al (2011) showed use of OFC reduced intramammary antibiotic use by 50% and decreased milk withhold time by one day without sacrificing treatment efficacy. Farms could also incur considerable savings on treatment-related costs (Lago et al, 2018). However, appropriate herd selection is important: it is suitable for low SCC herds with a low prevalence of Gram-positive pathogens such as S uberis, as randomised clinical trials suggest that the impact of deferring treatment and using an OFC approach may result in a poorer chance of cure for Gram-positive pathogens – and it may not be cost-effective in herds where the prevalence of Gram-positive pathogens is greater than 20% (Breen, 2021). A more detailed look at OFC can be found in a previous article in Vet Times (Plate and Hayton, 2021).