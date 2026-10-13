Mastitis: management strategies, including prevention protocols

The three steps of “diagnosis”, “action plan” and “monitoring” are used in the MCP (Table 1). The MCP was developed through funding from the Milk Development Council (which later became AHDB) to help UK farmers better control mastitis. It is now managed through a partnership between Quality Milk Management Services and the University of Nottingham. The MCP incorporates the latest evidence on mastitis control and has been shown to be an effective way of reducing mastitis across a range of dairy herds (Green et al, 2007b). Where compared to control farms, farms that had a MCP reported a relative reduction in clinical mastitis incidence and new high cell counts of 20%. Furthermore, farms that complied with more changes reported greater improvements, demonstrating the value of follow-up monitoring and repeat engagement.