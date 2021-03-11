11 Mar
Getting clients to engage on aspects of mastitis therapy can be something of an art form. It’s not usually the No 1 hot topic of discussion, but there are some basic communications principles which could come in handy.
This is especially relevant at the moment due to a number of farmer go-to products being unavailable.
Each farm will have a different way of collecting information and monitoring herd mastitis performance; gaining an understanding of that can be very helpful. Some people will always love data, others won’t. Some will use technology well, others won’t and vets won’t change that. Accepting what they like and don’t like and encouraging the collection of more information, if that is needed, can help optimise how vets work with clients.
Communicating around mastitis with concise and usable information that can be put to use on clients’ farms sounds simple, but is much harder in real life.
Here, consultant vet Owen Atkinson runs through some of the hurdles and pitfalls you may encounter as well as explaining how to celebrate successes, no matter how big or small they may be…
