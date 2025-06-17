In some countries where individual cow SCC is not performed due to practical or economic reasons, each cow will undergo a CMT at a routine period for monitoring the level of subclinical mastitis in the herd. A general goal for any herd is less than 15% of cows with a quarter recording CMT 2 or above. SCC testing provides an in-depth interpretation of the quality of the milk. SCC testing can be done on bulk milk samples and on individual cow samples (ICSCC). Most often, bulk somatic cell count (BSCC) is reported by the milk buyers to the farmer on a monthly or bimonthly basis, as a measure of milk quality and udder health. BSCC should be less than 2 × 105cells/ml, with readings greater than 5 × 105cells/ml often incurring economic penalties to the farmer and indicating herd problems with subclinical or clinical mastitis.