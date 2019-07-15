Close-up transition period

Farms will typically move cows to grazing or sheds close to the dairy, where they can be more closely observed for calving. The timing of this move is critical, and should be three weeks prior to calving for cows and at least this for heifers. Feed intakes are likely to reduce around the time of any move, and movement close to calving (less than 19 days) can impact on health. Sufficient feed space is needed at this time of at least 75cm, and ideally 1m, and 10cm water trough length per cow. While this may be planned for, based on average numbers calving, fluctuations in fertility will often mean periods occur when these targets are not achieved. Housing should be planned for a 40% variation in numbers (20% above and 20% below average).