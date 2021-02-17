The bactoscan is a measure of the number of bacteria, regardless of viability, in the milk. Similar to SCC, a high bactoscan has severe implications on the longevity of milk and dairy products, and in particular with the fermentation process used in production of yoghurt and cheese. Again, we have an important role in maintaining societal goodwill – is the presence of thousands of bacteria in one millilitre of a foodstuff acceptable? Current average bactoscans are 28,000 bacteria/ml, which may sit within many contracts’ premium bands, but represents many herds producing milk with too high a level of bacterial contamination.