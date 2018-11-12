Table 1. Bulk milk tests for bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) Test Result Interpretation BVD antibody Positive Active BVD in the herd in the past few years or perhaps vaccination. Negative (or very low) No active BVD in the herd. BVD virus Positive Likely to be a BVD persistently infected contributing to the bulk tank. Negative No PI contributing to the bulk tank.

Bulk milk is an easily collected sample and can be a useful starting point for discussion in a number of infectious diseases. For BVD, a low or negative bulk tank antibody titre is a very strong indication the herd is free of active BVD. A strongly positive titre indicates active BVD or perhaps vaccination (with a modified live vaccine) in the past few years. Bulk milk PCR tests for virus are also used to indicate whether a BVD persistently infected (PI) is contributing to the bulk tank on the day the sample is collected.