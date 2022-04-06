For IBR, a negative result on the standard test indicates the milking herd is free of IBR, and as the bulk tank titre rises the estimated proportion of positive animals in the herd also rises. Due to the lower sensitivity of IBR glycoprotein E ELISAs, a negative result on this test cannot prove a herd is completely free of wild-type IBR infection; a negative result implies less than 10% to 20% of the herd is positive for IBR.