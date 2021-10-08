PPD without virulence and the potential to cause disease, and in the absence of any effective adjuvant, has not been shown to “prime” an immune response, either cell-mediated or humoral. Infection with M bovis or MAP, however, can prime the immune system, whether that infection is detectable by the commonly used diagnostic technologies and strategies or not. Once primed, PPD is, however, able to boost the immune response of an already infected animal, resulting in an increased efficiency of detection (a greater sensitivity).