Following colostrum from harvesting through to feeding is often required since some issues will not be identified by the farmer (for example, temporarily storing in open buckets in the parlour). Colostrum replacers often have to be fed in much higher amounts than suggested to avoid FPT (Godden et al, 2019). Quantity (10% of calf weight) and quickly (which constitutes 3L within six hours and another 3L within 12 hours) are commonly discussed on farm. A fourth “Q”, quietly, can be added as stress has been shown to reduce protein absorption.