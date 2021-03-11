11 Mar
Preventing mastitis should always be the aim, however effective treatment will always be needed. But why focus on it with clients?
Simplifying discussions around mastitis and focussing on a checklist can really help farmers make small yet positive steps on the way to improved mastitis management.
Boehringer Ingelheim’s Animal Health mastitis checklist sets out some easy-to-follow guidelines to work through with clients as well as questions to ask, records to look at and points for discussion.
There is also a narrated presentation by vet adviser, Kath Aplin, available on the BI Academy which talks through the steps for a typical first case of mild to moderate mastitis. It covers points such as:
The Boehringer Ingelheim mastitis checklist is designed to be used with clients on-farm and as a tool to improve recording and monitor progress. Get in touch with your Ruminant Specialist or contact ukcustomersupport@boehringer-ingelheim.com to request your copy.
