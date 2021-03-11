11 Mar
New intramammary infections picked up during the dry period may be linked to a variety of environmental and management factors, potentially leading to clinical mastitis in the next lactation. This is not a new story for clients, yet often remains a problematic one to discuss with your farmers.
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health’s new drying off consultation tool provides an at-a-glance checklist of questions to ask and points to run through with clients.
Created in partnership with Peter Edmondson FRCVS, the drying off guide lists 13 simple points to run through with clients, all with straightforward “yes” or “no” (or not applicable) responses. It also sets out to understand the farmer’s aims as far as mastitis management goes.
The tool categorises herds according to the current level of dry period infection and the risk of future infections. The vet and farmer can then agree on a number of easy-to-follow-actions. Evidence and supporting references for each point are also included to allow each and every point to be discussed in more detail, if needed.
The dry period consultation tool has been developed to support the launch of Ubroseal® Blue. This update to Ubroseal® from classic white to easier-to-see blue helps to support best practice at administration and removal.
To access the interactive dry period consultation tool, contact your Boehringer Ingelheim ruminant specialist.
Ubroseal® Blue Dry Cow 2.6 g Intramammary Suspension for Cattle contains bismuth subnitrate. UK: POM-V. Further information available in the SPC or from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd. RG12 8YS, UK. UK Tel: 01344 746960 (sales) or 01344 746957 (technical). Email: vetenquiries@boehringer-ingelheim.com. UBROSEAL is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica GmbH, used under licence ©2020 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd. All rights reserved. Date of preparation: December 2020. BOV-0300-2020. Use Medicines Responsibly.