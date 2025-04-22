Invertebrates are vital in maintaining soil health, with dung beetles being a keystone species in the soil ecosystem. Sixty species of dung beetle are present in the UK and approximately 50% are nationally scarce or threatened6; one study estimated them to be worth £367 million in services to topsoil7. Dung beetles recycle organic matter from faeces into the top soil layer, aid water retention, aerate the soil, provide a vital food source8,9, reduce nuisance fly breeding sites and lower methane emissions10,11. Recent emerging reports exist of residues of parasiticides being found in groundwater supplies12, potentially leading to concerns about human health impacts, too.