23 Nov
Mastitis is the most common reason for administering antibiotics to dairy cows in the UK. On-farm culture (OFC) programmes emerged first as a management tool as dairy farm size increased and following a shift in aetiology towards Gram‑negative (G−) organisms, which may not benefit from antimicrobial therapy.
These approaches may reduce the level of antimicrobial use on some farms, although the most effective route to improving cow welfare, economic benefit and reduction in antimicrobial use is still to concentrate on mastitis prevention as a first priority.
OFC has been used to identify clinical cases of mastitis caused by Gram-positive (G+) pathogens that would benefit from antibiotic treatment. Non-severe cases that are culture negative or caused by G− pathogens with high rates of spontaneous cure are generally managed without use of antimicrobials.
Methods used for OFC are simpler than those used in professional diagnostic laboratories and based on the goal of simply directing therapy; they are not expected to be as accurate (Lago and Godden, 2018). Methods are usually performed by farmers with some technical training, but it is important that they understand the limitations of these techniques.
Most methods used for OFC are laboratory shortcuts that are based on use of selective or chromogenic media. Aseptic milk samples are taken, pre-treatment, from non-severe cases of clinical mastitis by the farmer and plated up using the test kit of choice. After incubation for 12 to 24 hours, a decision support tree guides actions taken: treatment with antibiotics, NSAIDs, no treatment, marking for culling or segregation. Plates exhibiting no growth may be cultured for a further 24 hours.
The goals of OFC are to reduce the proportion of cases that receive antimicrobials, without significantly reducing cow welfare, clinical or bacteriological cure rates. This can prove cost-effective through the reduction in discarded milk, as well as reducing unnecessary antibiotic use and the risk of antibiotic residue failure.
Use of OFC can be particularly useful in aiding decision-making when mastitis detection aids, such as those used in automatic milking systems, have identified preclinical mastitis. OFC systems have also been used for screening herd additions and for the identification of quarters for antibiotic treatment in selective dry cow therapy, where individual cow somatic cell count data is not available.
The concept of using selective treatment for clinical mastitis, which means treating different bacteria with different antibiotics or none at all, has been practised and researched for many years.
Some organic farms in the US, UK and elsewhere have ceased using antimicrobials in dairy farming completely, but the discussion of the implications of this approach is beyond the scope of this article. We are discussing the choice of whether a case receives antibiotics based on the results of an on‑farm test kit.
The most common approach is to give antimicrobials to G+ cases only, while mild or moderate cases (grade one or two) caused by G− bacteria or showing no growth are not receiving them. Beyond the antimicrobial choice, both types of mastitis are increasingly treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, for which good evidence exists beyond the reduction of pain − for example, lower somatic cell counts and reduced culling rate (McDougall et al, 2009) and improved reproductive performance (McDougall et al, 2016).
Do mild or moderate cases caused by G− organisms need antimicrobials? Schukken et al (2011) compared a five-day course of intramammary ceftiofur, a third-generation cephalosporin, with no antimicrobial treatment in mastitis cases caused by Escherichia coli and Klebsiella, and found significantly higher clinical and bacteriological cure rates, and lower subsequent culling rates in the treated cows.
In contrast, Pinzón-Sánchez et al (2011) developed a decision tree for mastitis treatments based on published literature, emphasising that little difference exists in bacteriological cure rates in G− or no growth cases due to antimicrobial use (Table 1).
|Table 1. Bacteriological cure rates of different bacteria and treatment regimes for multiparous cows, taken from the literature by Pinzón-Sánchez et al (2011).
|0 days
|5 days
|Gram-positive
|Staphylococcus aureus
|0%
|20%
|Environment Streptococcus
|25%
|65%
|CNS
|55%
|75%
|Gram-negative
|Escherichia coli
|75%
|85%
|Klebsiella
|35%
|45%
|No growth
|90%
|90%
As a consequence they see OFC as cost effective on farms using routine extended treatment protocols.
Lago et al (2011) carried out a field study on eight US dairies, comparing treatment after OFC with blanket treatment, and found no significant differences in cure rates, somatic cell counts, recurrence rates, culling and so on.
However, an 11% reduction occurred in bacteriological cure rate in the OFC group, and the given samples size would have required a 14% difference to show significance, so may have been underpowered, as pointed out by Down et al (2017).
Other field studies found no differences in any of the parameters tested. Vasquez et al (2017) compared blanket treatment of clinical mastitis with five days of intramammary ceftiofur with culture-based treatment (G+ cases treated only with one day of intramammary cefapirin) and found no difference in days to clinical cure, subsequent yields, and somatic cell counts and culling. Antimicrobial usage was reduced by 32% in the culture-based cows. These outcomes contradict the earlier work by Schukken et al (2011).
McDougall et al (2018) looked purely at re-treatment rates, and found no difference between blanket and selective treatments.
Fuenzalida and Ruegg (2019) compared intramammary ceftiofur for zero days (control), two days and eight days for the treatment of G− mastitis, and found differences in bacteriological cure for Klebsiella, but not for E coli.
In summary, Ruegg (2018) estimated that only 20% to 33% of antimicrobial treatments for mastitis in the US are beneficial and recommended a targeted, ideally culture-based approach.
It is beyond the scope of this article to compare the different test kits available, but peer-reviewed evaluations have been carried out for MastDecide (Leimbach and Krömker, 2018), Vetorapid (Viora et al, 2014) and Accumast (Ferreira et al, 2018), among others, with sensitivity and specificity figures given.
Sipka et al (2021) pointed out the importance of training, observing higher agreement rates of test kits with standard laboratory practices in trained staff.
Schmenger et al (2020) evaluated a targeted mastitis treatment protocol in a field study on five German farms. This protocol not only withholds antimicrobials for cases likely to cure spontaneously, but also to cases considered as “not worthy”, due to somatic cell count and clinical mastitis history. They found a significant reduction in antimicrobial use of more than 50% in the targeted treated groups with no difference in bacteriological cure rates, in spite of reported compliance issues on the farms.
