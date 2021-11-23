Most methods used for OFC are laboratory shortcuts that are based on use of selective or chromogenic media. Aseptic milk samples are taken, pre-treatment, from non-severe cases of clinical mastitis by the farmer and plated up using the test kit of choice. After incubation for 12 to 24 hours, a decision support tree guides actions taken: treatment with antibiotics, NSAIDs, no treatment, marking for culling or segregation. Plates exhibiting no growth may be cultured for a further 24 hours.