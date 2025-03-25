The use of serum total protein monitoring offers a simple and cost-effective way of monitoring colostrum feeding practices on farm and can be a key component of calf health monitoring programmes. The system proposed by Lombard et al (2020) gives clear categorisation of passive immune transfer, with the aim of having 40% of animals tested being classified as having excellent passive transfer (serum total protein greater than or equal to 6.2g/dL) and 30% of animals being classified as having good passive transfer (serum total protein 5.8g/dL to 6.1g/dL). It must be noted that the cut-offs proposed by Lombard et al are based on calves fed natural colostrum, and work by Lopez et al (2021) has highlighted the potential for serum total proteins to be less well correlated with serum IgG and the tendency for calves fed colostrum replacer to have lower serum total proteins, even when they have adequate serum IgG. So, if implementing monitoring systems on farms where colostrum replacers are being used, it is important to potentially reduce the target thresholds.