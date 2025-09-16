Control of disease

Control of disease includes consideration of herd-level biosecurity alongside use of vaccination in most situations. In some circumstances, it may include culling of infected animals if eradication is to be achieved. Updated this year, the Cattle Health Certification Standards (UK; CHECS) technical document on cattle health schemes describes three IBR programmes – accredited free (AF), vaccinated monitored free (VMF) and an eradication programme. The programmes rely on testing, with or without culling of infected animals, either alone or in conjunction with vaccination. In the AF programme, the installation of double fencing or other boundary to provide a gap of 3m between the herd and any neighbouring cattle is mandatory. A gE deleted marker vaccine can be used in any of the programmes provided the information is recorded and noted on laboratory tests.