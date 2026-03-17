Orf prevalence in England has previously been estimated at 2% in ewes and 20% in lambs. The disease is highly contagious and can spread rapidly – especially in a naive flock (Onyango et al, 2014). The disease is considered self limiting, with outbreaks typically lasting six to eight weeks (Spyrou and Valiakos, 2015). Morbidity within individual flocks is often more than 50%, though it is not uncommon for it to reach 100% (Lewis, 1996; Reid and Rodger, 2007).