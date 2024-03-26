In the UK, vaccines are only commercially available against two of the top five pathogens (C abortus and T gondii). The T gondii vaccine is only available as a live attenuated form and must be administered at least three weeks before mating (NOAH, 2023a). Three vaccines against C abortus are commercially available in the UK; two are live attenuated and must be administered at least four weeks before mating (NOAH, 2023b; 2023c). The third is an inactivated vaccine and this can be used in the face of an outbreak (NOAH, 2023d). A Campylobacter species vaccine can be imported using a special import certificate (Jones and Charles, 2023).