Corticosteroids

The only corticosteroid licensed for use in cattle is dexamethasone. There are several different products available with differing formulations – offering various durations of antiinflammatory activity. Contraindications include renal disease, congestive heart disease and viraemia. Corticosteroids can be used to induce parturition, and should be used with caution in pregnant animals. Corticosteroids can also delay wound healing and have immunosuppressive activity, therefore, they should be avoided prior to surgery and given where appropriate with an antibacterial agent.