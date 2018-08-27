7. Count the pooled sample using the selected method. Statistical analysis suggests a minimum of 140 eggs should be counted in the pre-treatment sample to provide statistical validity of the mean FEC. Therefore, repeated slides/chambers should be read in the pre-treatment count until a total of 140 eggs are counted, with all eggs counted on the final slide/chamber. Record the number of slides/chambers used and the same number of slides/chambers are counted in the post-treatment count. For example, count pre-treatment slide one and slide two until 140 eggs is reached (use total from final slide – for example, if 56, 56, 50 eggs counted over three slides/chambers, use 162 eggs as total then multiply total using multiple for method to estimate EPG). Count the same number of slides in the post-treatment analysis. Count total number of eggs on all slides and multiply using a multiple for the method to calculate EPG.