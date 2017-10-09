Tilmicosin is licensed in the UK to treat pneumonia in sheep associated with M haemolytica and P multocida. Prompt detection of affected sheep is required for treatment to be effective. Cases of antimicrobial resistance are most commonly found against beta-lactam antibiotics, tetracyclines, sulfonamides and aminoglycosides (Zecchinon et al, 2005). Due to the endotoxaemia and bacteraemia associated with pasteurellosis, NSAIDs are recommended in conjunction with antimicrobial therapy (Scott, 2011). However, no NSAIDs are licensed for use in sheep, so must be used under the cascade. NSAIDs are also advocated, alongside antimicrobials, in the treatment of bovine respiratory disease (BRD), with many licensed for use in the UK.