Ruminal acidosis

Cause

When excess concentrates are taken into the rumen, large carbohydrates are released. As a result, an increase in volatile fatty acids (VFA) is released into the rumen; these weak acids reduce ruminal pH, as concentrates require less chewing than forage, releasing less salivary buffer and providing less ruminal scratch factor – which in turn means that the ruminal absorptive capacity is reduced. The reduction in ruminal pH allows lactate-producing species to proliferate, which in turn means additional l-lactate is produced, rapidly lowering the ruminal pH further (l-lactate is up to 10 times more potent an acid than VFAs). Water starts to be drawn into the rumen from the ECF along the new, reversed, osmotic gradient.