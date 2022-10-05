The body of the uterus should be brought up to the incision. A 12cm incision should be made into the uterus, or if a torsion is observed then the incision should be made in this horn. An assistant should hold up both sides of the incision with two pairs of uterine forceps. It is vital that all the piglets and their placentae are removed and placed in a warm box. The uterus should then be closed with a single continuous layer of Lembert sutures with absorbable suture material.