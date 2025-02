Figure 1. An example spreadsheet for analysing clinical mastitis case data.

More in-depth information – such as quarter, severity, treatment and outcome – are useful, but not essential.The incidence of first and repeat CM cases can give an indication of treatment success for first cases. If individual SCC data is also available, a more robust definition of a cure – such as SCC lower than 200,000 cells/ml for three months following a clinical case and no recurrence of CM – can be used to calculate a cure rate.