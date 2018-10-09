In a comparative efficacy study in weaned, spring-born, beef suckler calves – where, due to their age and grazing history, it was likely they harboured a balanced, mixed-age fluke population – efficacy against F hepatica essentially reflected the profiles of the various products (Forbes et al, 2015). Fluke eggs reappeared in the dung of a small proportion of animals treated with nitroxynil and clorsulon 8 weeks to 12 weeks after treatment; no fluke eggs were detected in any samples from triclabendazole-treated cattle. Growth rates in the cattle were not different among the treatment groups, although, overall, infection with fluke reduced daily live weight gain. Therefore, the choice of flukicide and timing of treatment at/during housing may not be as critical as previously thought.