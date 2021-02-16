Case example

A 200-cow robot dairy had a herd health investigation to assess opportunities to improve transition cow performance and fertility. A number of issues involving management, housing and nutrition were identified at the visit. Areas to focus on, along with key performance indicators, were established.Farm expansion with installation of an additional robot had resulted in retention of cows to allow organic expansion. This can result in more problem cows being retained. On this particular farm no issues were found with lameness or Johne’s disease prevalence. Dry period length was variable, however, with a high proportion of cows having extended dry periods, and the mean dry period length was 70 days.