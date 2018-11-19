19 Nov
On farms where rams are used together in groups of two or more and pre-breeding soundness exams (PBSEs) are not carried out, a ram can be purchased for a potentially large sum and kept for several breeding seasons without leaving a lamb. This is costly, inefficient production.
Fertility testing of newly purchased rams will safeguard investment, and testing older animals will remove subfertile and infertile rams from the farm. This is imperative for single sire mating groups, which are gaining in popularity as more farms look to breed their own replacements and are using selective breeding to improve their flock.
Published work involving the pre-breeding examination of 280 rams across 5 practices showed 16% of those examined were considered unsuitable for breeding (Lovatt et al, 2016). Major abnormalities noted included those to feet (17.6%), teeth (12%) and the rest of the body (5.5%).
Reproductive abnormalities, meanwhile, included those to the penis (1.9%), scrotum (3.9%) and prepuce (1.1%). A total of 7.6% of testicles were too soft (of poor resilience), while 5.25% were too small.
Fertility testing is a good use of vet time on farm and offers a good opportunity to look over the ram stud, including observing lameness levels and so on. Barr (1984) showed five years of routine PBSEs of all rams on a farm resulted in eliminating a 17% infertility problem and increasing the lamb crop by 2.27%.
Ultimately, fertility testing rams is about improving production efficiency and reducing costs by only keeping and using those that are fertile and fit for purpose. This will be evermore crucial going forwards in a post-subsidies era of British farming. Ideally, rams should be semen tested at least two months pre-tupping (Boundy, 1993). This allows time to correct any body condition and lameness issues, and retest any failures, allowing for the six weeks taken for sperm production. It also allows time to source any replacement rams should they be needed.
It is worth bearing in mind that, in early lambing flocks, rams examined out of season will potentially have a substantial reduction in size and weight of the testicles, and sperm production will also be reduced (Boundy, 1993).
Treatment of rams with melatonin implants can increase scrotal diameters and testicular volumes – and, therefore, fertility of rams out of season (Cevik et al, 2017).
A general clinical examination of each ram should be carried out and the findings recorded on, for example, the Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS) pre-breeding examination on-farm data collection form (SVS, 2014a).
A reasonably thorough examination can be carried out quite quickly, adopting a nose-to-tail approach, including the following:
Examination of the reproductive system with the ram turned over should include the following:
|Table 1. Minimum scrotal circumference measurements
|Ram lamb (<1 year old)
|Shearling ram (1-2 years old)
|Mature ram (>2 years old)
|Down or longwool
|30cm
|32cm
|36cm
|Hill breeds
|28cm
|30cm
|34cm
|(Sheep Veterinary Society Ram Fertility Workshop, Edinburgh, 2014)
It is not uncommon to find congenital abnormalities in rams at a PBSE, including those that have been sold through a breeding sale. A study of 7,307 rams at slaughter (Smith et al, 2012) showed a prevalence of congenital lesions of 2.21%. Lesions included:
Many of these abnormalities will affect fertility, but also important is whether these animals with potentially inheritable conditions should be used for breeding at all.
Any abnormalities of the reproductive exam detected should be recorded at the time of examination, along with their significance in terms of the ram’s reproductive potential.
Three types of electro-ejaculator are commonly available for ram semen collection:
The Ruakura-type probe has annular electrodes that also stimulate spinal nerves, leading to painful back and hindlimb muscle stimulation, and, in the author’s opinion, should not be used on welfare grounds. Its use has long been surpassed by the other types of probe. The Lane Pulsator IV Auto Adjust is commonly used for bull semen testing and can be fitted with a ram probe. The handheld Lane ram ejaculator is the author’s preferred choice, due to it being much quicker and, therefore, the least stressful way to collect a semen sample.
The ram fertility testing box should contain the same as a bull testing kit, except for the addition of a ram probe (Panel 1).
Warm box
Cold box
A cost-efficient way of making a warm box for semen analysis is use of a polystyrene box into which four 1L bottles filled with hot water (not boiling) are placed in the bottom. It is important to remember everything that comes into contact with the semen sample must be warm (to prevent cold shock), but not hot (to prevent heat shock); this includes use of a heated stage for the microscope. Heated stages can be retrofitted to any microscope (Figure 7).
SVS advice (2014b) has recommended routine electro-ejaculation and evaluation of semen provides appropriate additional information when rams are to be used in high-pressure situations, such as single sire mating or with large numbers of ewes, but that it may not be appropriate in low-pressure situations.
In the author’s opinion, a semen sample should be collected from all rams presented for a PBSE, as subfertile and infertile animals can present without any physical abnormalities. A study suggested 9% of rams with no detectable physical abnormalities failed a PBSE due to a poor semen sample (Lovatt et al, 2014).
Semen collection is possible using an artificial vagina, but can be difficult and slow in unhandled and stressed rams. It is often simpler – and much quicker – to perform semen collection by electro-ejaculation, although the sample collected may not always be representative.
Animals should be either haltered and/or manually restrained against a solid fence, or cattle stocks can be used (Figure 8). If using the Lane ram ejaculator, it is best used following the manufacturer’s instructions, which involves massaging the prostate 10 times, then administering 4 seconds of current before massaging the prostate another 10 times and repeating this cycle.
In many cases, a sample is collected after only one or two cycles. If a sample has not been produced after four cycles, the ram should be rested and another attempt to collect a sample made at least 10 minutes later, often at the end of the group. The Lane Pulsator IV can be set to run on an automatic programme as for bulls, but is much quicker used in the same way as the aforementioned Lane ram ejaculator, although it is still slower than using the handheld Lane ram ejaculator.
Once collected (Figure 9), the sample is then immediately analysed for the following:
If a concern of infection exists, the sample can be checked for leukocytes by being air dried, heat fixed and stained, with new methylene blue (similar to an anthrax slide preparation). The presence of large numbers of neutrophils would suggest an inflammatory condition that will affect fertility (Boundy, 1993). It is worth noting if collection of semen with the penis retained in the prepuce will result in greater odds of leukospermia relative to semen collection with the penis extended (Van Metre et al, 2012).
A sample with a minimum score of 3/5 for density and 3/5 for gross motility, with 60% progressive motility and 70% morphologically normal is a pass (SVS, 2014) and therefore deemed fit for breeding. Rams with a low score – for example, density score 2 and motility score 2 – will be subfertile and, therefore, leave some lambs and could potentially be used as part of a team of three if the other two rams are fertile. This PBSE prevents three subfertile rams being used together.
Conventionally, the reproductive examination is done first, followed by semen sampling. In the author’s opinion, this stresses the ram just before sampling and he is subsequently less likely to produce a semen sample. Therefore, it is preferable, in the author’s opinion, to semen test first, followed by a reproductive examination.
Rams that fail to produce a semen sample, or produce a poor sample that has no physical abnormalities found, should be retested a minimum of two weeks later. No ram should be culled on a single, poor-quality semen sample if no other physical problems are detected.
Masses should be further investigated using ultrasound with or without ultrasound-guided needle aspiration for diagnosis of an abscess. Varicoceles, abscesses and spermatoceles can be diagnosed by ultrasound (Figure 14).
PBSEs are not a diagnosis of libido, and this should be explained to farmers and recorded on the PBSE examination form. The prevalence of same sex-orientated rams has been estimated at 8% (Roselli and Stormshak, 2009).