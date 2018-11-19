In many cases, a sample is collected after only one or two cycles. If a sample has not been produced after four cycles, the ram should be rested and another attempt to collect a sample made at least 10 minutes later, often at the end of the group. The Lane Pulsator IV can be set to run on an automatic programme as for bulls, but is much quicker used in the same way as the aforementioned Lane ram ejaculator, although it is still slower than using the handheld Lane ram ejaculator.