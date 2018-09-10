Table 1 (adapted from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board; AHDB) shows the cost per lamb sold of a ram bought for £709.54, depending on its longevity and the number of ewes the ram is able to serve. For example, a ram that is mated with 40 ewes and culled after one year will cost £11.42 per lamb sold. To minimise cost and maximise production and profit, ram health, longevity and performance needs to be optimised. Buying “fit for purpose” rams that are not overfed and able to serve 80 ewes, and survive four years without being culled, plays a role in this.