This article appeared in Vet Times (27 October 2026), Volume 56, Issue 43, Pages 16-19

Will Gratwick grew up in Cheshire and graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2009. He started his career in rural mixed practice in north Wales, where he developed a keen interest in dairy herd health. To further this interest while having an adventure, Will moved to South Africa to complete a three-year residency programme and masters degree in cattle herd health at the University of Pretoria. Despite enjoying the climate and lifestyle of South Africa, in 2017 Will decided it was time to move back to the UK. After working in North Yorkshire he has returned home to the north-west to focus on dairy work at LLM Farm Vets.