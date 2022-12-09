Calves can absorb antibodies through their intestines immediately after birth, but this ability declines rapidly in the first 24 hours of life.

Failure of passive transfer leaves calves more susceptible to scour, respiratory infections, systemic infections and navel ill1.

We are all aware of the 3-2-1 rule, highlighting the importance of giving 3L of colostrum in the first two hours of life, from the first milking of the cow, but no harm comes in reiterating this, reminding clients and checking it is being carried out on farm.