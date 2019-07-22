Air quality and ventilation strategies

The respiratory tract has several physiological adaptions to aid in pathogen trapping and removal, such as nostril hairs providing a physical barrier to large particles and a mucous lining that contains several antimicrobial factors to trap particulates. In addition, non-specific immune cells, such as bronchoalveolar macrophages and neutrophils have phagocytic function. However, these innate immunological protective mechanisms are ineffective against dust particles less than 5µm, which are able to reach the lung parenchyma and alveoli. These dust particles are themselves irritant, able to act as fomites for microbes, and can absorb and transfer gases, such as ammonia, into the lungs (Lampman, 1982).