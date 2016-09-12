Diagnostic approach

• A rectal examination should always be performed. Spasmolytics, such as butylscopolamine, can be used at the standard equine dose rate. Impactions are a common cause of colic and the majority occur at the pelvic flexure22.

• Hyperlipaemia is a common complication of colic in the donkey. Triglycerides levels should be assessed in any donkeys, which are inappetent and painful/dull24,25.

• Blood results must be interpreted against normal values for donkeys – reference values for many parameters vary significantly from those in the horse26.

• Clinical signs and haematology changes in response to hypovolaemia can be significantly less marked than in the horse.

• Dental examination should always be performed as dental disease (especially diastema, or loss of greater than eight teeth) is a significant risk factor for impactions23.

• Nasogastric intubation should be performed using a 9mm to 11mm nasogastric tube.

• Ultrasound guidance can be useful for abdominocentesis as the intra-abdominal fat layer can be up to 8cm thick, even in animals that have a low body condition score.