Select a minimum of six cows with clear recent history of reproductive issues (RFM, metritis and stillbirth, for example) and six bulling heifers.

If more than 50% is serology positive (and/or BTM PCR positive), then C burnetti is likely to be circulating in the herd and Q fever may well be involved.

PCR

PCR can be run on a variety of biological (for example, bulk milk or cervical fluid), and environmental samples to demonstrate presence of the bacteria. Due to its zoonotic nature, fresh samples can be a risk to laboratory staff. When investigating abortion in cows, PCR can be performed on cervical swabs, ideally on a minimum of two aborted dams, or alternatively on placenta or the aborted fetus (liver, spleen, stomach contents). Sampling must be done within eight days following the abortion and samples should be refrigerated and sent to the lab as soon as possible.