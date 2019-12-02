2 Dec
Q fever is a potential threat to all farms.
In some parts of the UK, more than one in two farms have tested positive for exposure to the pathogen. However, many farmers remain completely unaware of the disease.
Q fever is caused by infection with the bacterium Coxiella burnetii, which is an obligate intracellular pathogenic parasite; it can infect humans, cattle, goats, sheep and many other species.
Infection in cattle can result in abortion, weak calves, increased retained fetal membranes and increased calving to conception time. Infected cows, even if asymptomatic, shed C burnetii mainly through birth or abortion products, but also in vaginal mucus, faeces and milk.
Q fever can also be an important zoonotic disease – vets, farmers and other people working with livestock are at risk of infection.
