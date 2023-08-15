BVD is endemic in the UK and causes abortion, infertility and production losses through immune system depression. UK strategies to control it have been left in the hands of devolved nations, with each one adopting a different approach: Northern Ireland and Scotland have forged ahead with compulsory schemes, leaving Wales and England lagging behind. This has already caused trade disparities across the UK – particularly for pedigree stock, with 90% of herds in Scotland now BVD free as well as TB free.