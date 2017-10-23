Let us return to mastitis. You have asked the farmer about how he or she feels. So, you can now ask about incidence. You could go through all the records or look on the computer, but, more often than not, farmers have a pretty good idea how many cases they have a week. Take this weekly figure, multiply by 52 for the number of weeks in the year, divide by the number of cows and multiply by 100, and you have the mastitis rate. This is a really useful comparison of incidence between herds, irrespective of herd size.