Interest piqued, I noted from time to time how the subject would be covered in the farming press. I noticed significant differences, first between breed societies; for example, some societies are eliminating variants from the herd book, some are encouraging certain variants over others, some are discussing myostatin while not taking an official view, and finally some are not talking about it at all. This discrepancy was mirrored at an international level; for example, a recent Teagasc webinar discussed how to optimise the use of myostatin variants in the suckler herd (Teagasc, 2025), while the American Angus Association describes its variant as a “genetic defect” (American Angus Association, 2011).