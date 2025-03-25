For beef units that finish their stock, this exercise can be repeated at a herd level, with observing for lesions in the abattoir and cross-referencing with both treatment records and performance data to demonstrate the financial impact of untreated disease. For many units, this is not an option – dairy herds, suckler herds selling weaned calves or calf rearers, for example. It also has the issue of a prolonged lag period – the detection of lesions is often long after the disease process. For these situations, thoracic ultrasound scanning (TUS) can be used to demonstrate both the prevalence and the severity of undetected BRD.