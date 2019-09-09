O ostertagi has adapted to undergo developmental arrest as hypobiotic early fourth-stage larvae (EL 4 ) in the abomasal glands during those cold, or hot and dry, periods that are not conducive to egg hatching or larval survival. In temperate climates, the onset of hypobiosis usually occurs during the late autumn, while EL 4 emerge from the abomasal glands en masse in the spring – causing severe diarrhoea, and fluid and electrolyte imbalance; referred to as type-two ostertagiosis. This disease is most commonly seen following the aforementioned dry summers and wet autumns.