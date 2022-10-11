In a review on the influence of trace elements in the peri-parturient period on fertility in dairy cattle, Wilde (2006) highlighted the vital role trace elements play in preventing common problems seen during this period, including retained fetal membranes (RFMs), mastitis and lameness – all of which can affect fertility. The incidence of RFMs in dairy cattle is around 4% and supplementation with selenium has been shown in numerous studies to reduce the incidence, with low levels of selenium-dependent glutathione peroxidase (GSHPx) in plasma associated with higher RFMs. RFMs affect fertility, with increased risk of metritis, extended calving interval, with longer days to first service and more services per conception.