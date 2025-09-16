Second opinion cases

In her talk, “Second opinion goat cases; examples of what can be referred and how”, Andrea Turner of Langford Vets presented a number of cases that had been referred to her team from first opinion practices in her talk. As the team were co-located at the University of Bristol’s vet school, they were able to call in different disciplines to help, including small animal orthopaedic and soft tissue specialists. Her first case example was “Frank”, a three year old castrated male goat presenting with fracture of the proximal tibia. Fixation was not considered a viable option, and hindlimb amputation mid-femur was undertaken, with a very successful outcome. The cost of the procedure was discussed with the audience, who were told that an estimate will always be given before any work is undertaken.