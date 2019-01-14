If calves are either standing or in sternal recumbency, and have a suckle reflex, they will be approximately 8% dehydrated and clinically suitable to receive oral rehydration therapy (ORT; Lorenz et al, 2011). The use of ORT must be additional to the calf’s normal milk feeds if it is still willing to suckle. However, if the calf refuses its normal milk, this too should be replaced by ORT. This means a calf receives at least four fluid intakes a day. If a calf is not willing to voluntarily suckle ORT, an oesophageal feeder or stomach tube can be used to feed it. Milk feeds, however, must not be administered by this route as milk will putrefy in the rumen and may lead to bloating.