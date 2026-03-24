As well as biosecurity, the environment a calf is raised in will affect not only its exposure to pathogens, but its ability to fight disease. Mixing of age groups and high stocking densities should be avoided – especially with regards to Cryptosporidium – as older calves can continue to shed a large number of oocysts, even after immunity has developed (MSD, 2023). Calves should be kept warm and dry, as having to generate heat will take anergy away from the immune system. Good drainage is also needed, as a damp environment encourages pathogen proliferation and keeps the area cold. Adequate ventilation (without draughts) will also aid with reducing pathogen survival (Cox, 1987).