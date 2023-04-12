Beef EBVs provide information about carcase and maternal traits, and enable us to improve food conversion efficiency and weaning weights of calves per cow while selecting easy-calving sires. In all-year-round calving dairy herds, the £PLI is made up of several traits – each weighted by its relative economic performance – with milk production only accounting for a third, and two-thirds comprising of health, fertility, survival and efficiency traits. These indices and traits reflect demands from the industry and consumers, and aim to increase productivity and efficiency, and improve animal health and welfare.